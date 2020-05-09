PUBG Mobile: Hardik Pandya's setup revealed after he posts video of him playing the game

Enter caption

On the 9th of May 2020, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya opened up on his adulation for PUBG Mobile, a game that has taken the mobile gaming community by storm over the past couple of years.

In an Instagram post, Hardik Pandya talked about how he plays PUBG Mobile regularly, even after a heavy practice session. Additionally, he also talked about how the game becomes more enjoyable when playing with friends, mentioning that it relieves stress considerably.

“I have achieved my Chicken Dinner for today. How is your rank push going on guys? PUBG Mobile is something I play daily, even after a heavy practice session. PUBG Mobile is so enjoyable that it relieves all your stress. My friends are in the lobby and I will get the crown this season. I don’t like to keep them waiting. See you in Erangel guys,” Hardik Pandya said.

In the video, Hardik Pandya can be seen using a three-finger set-up on his iPad, with him using the index finger and the thumb of his right hand. As for shooting, it seems that the all-rounder uses his left thumb

PUBG Mobile is quite popular among Indian cricketers

Since the inception of PUBG Mobile, numerous Indian cricketers have taken to the game and have been pictured playing the game extensively. In fact, the likes of Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, MS Dhoni, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan have all shown an affinity to PUBG Mobile.

Indian cricketers playing PUBG Mobile during their free time

A few days earlier, in an exclusive Instagram session with Sportskeeda, Kuldeep Yadav had opened up on the cricketers that played PUBG Mobile, with the left-arm spinner terming Yuzvendra Chahal as the biggest fan of the game.

Mahi bhai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant and me, we all play PUBG Mobile. It is a good time pass to play for a while. Chahal plays PUBG Mobile a lot and he might be the biggest fan of the game,” Kuldeep added.

As for PUBG Mobile, the developers rolled out the 0.18.0 update on the 7th May 2020 and it brought about a host of new features, which include Miramar 2.0, Bluehole Mode, a new weapon in TDM Mode – P90 and Cheer Park.

The PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass is also primed to be released on 13th May 2020, wherein the players would get the opportunity to avail amazing outfits and weapon skins.