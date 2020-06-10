PUBG Mobile: How to download PUBG Mobile 0.19.1 beta update

The PUBG Mobile 0.19.1 beta version was released officially on 10th June.

The size of the PUBG Mobile 0.19.1 beta update is around 1.49 GB for Android

PUBG Mobile 0.19.1 Beta update

Tencent Games, the developers of PUBG Mobile, recently started the beta testing phase of the 0.19.0 version which will bring with it several new additions to the game. According to the most recent beta version released by PUBG Mobile, it seems like the 0.19.0 beta update has been upgraded further and been transformed into the PUBG Mobile 0.19.1 beta version.

Following the 0.19.1 beta patch, the staff has also announced the patch notes for the update. The patch notes revealed that players will get a chance to play the Bonfire Mode and New Arena Gameplay - Armory Arena. Along with the new modes, several amendments have also been made to the Cheer Park. The list of new features includes new Cheer Park and Quick Draw Features, Firearm-Specific quickdraws, shooting range elite challengees, and some sound improvements.

For those who want to try out the latest PUBG Mobile 0.19.1 beta update, you can follow the guidelines listed below to install it on your device.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile 0.19.1 beta version APK

Download link of PUBG Mobile Beta 0.19.1 Update APK: https://bit.ly/3c9OEml

Download the APK file of PUBG Mobile beta from the above link. Open file manager on your phone and click on Downloaded Files > AOS_IG0190_CE_19074No27_0.19.1.13300_Shipping_Google_CE.shell.signed.apk Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet, by navigating to Settings > Safety, and then Privacy > Install Apps From Unknown Sources. Once the installation of the APK file is complete, open the PUBG Mobile app. Log in to the guest account and enjoy the beta version.

Note: Those who have already installed the 0.19.0 beta version only need to open the beta application and the update pop-up will appear on the screen.

The size of the update is around 1.49GB for Android devices. Ensure that your device has enough storage space to accommodate the latest update.

In case the downloaded file shows the following error - "There was a problem parsing the package" - then download the beta APK file again and re-install it.

The time taken to install the latest PUBG Mobile update depends on the speed of your internet connection. But on an average, it should take you about 30 minutes.