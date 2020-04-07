PUBG Mobile Patch Notes for 0.18.0 Beta Update released officially

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update has been released officially on the beta servers of the game.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Beta update APK will soon be made available on Sportskeeda.

Rabia FOLLOW ANALYST News

SHARE

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Beta Update

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update has been released officially on the beta servers of the game. The new beta update comes with a lot of new features, and PUBG Mobile has now released the official patch notes to apprise us of the same.

For now, the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 beta update is available to download for the ones who registered for the closed beta testing of the game, but the APK version will soon be made available on Sportskeeda.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Beta Update Patch Notes

What's New:

Miramar 2.0: Instead of releasing Erangel 2.0, PUBG Mobile has rolled out Miramar 2.0 with some visual changes to the classic Miramar map to locations like Racing Ramp, Golden Mirado, Vending Machine and Water city.

Miramar 2.0

Safety Scramble Mode: A new Evoground Mode called the Safety Scramble Mode has been added in the 0.18.0 Beta Update. This mode is similar to the Bluehole Mode in PUBG PC that was introduced to counter the camping done by the players.

Safety Scramble Mode

Jungle Adventure Guide Mode: A new adventure mode called the Jungle Adventure Guide Mode has been made available in the game and will be played on the Sanhok Map.

Jungle Adventure Guide Mode

Cheer Park: A new social function known as the Cheer Park has also been added in the beta update.

Advertisement

Other Improvements:

A new Results screen has been introduced in the game.

New achievements are added in the achievements section.

Some adjustments have also been made in the in-game settings.

Along with this, the first 300 beta testers and the players who play the beta version for more than 3 hours will also receive exclusive rewards such as Classic crate coupons and Supply crate coupons.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile removes 25,808 YouTube videos for promoting hacks and cheats