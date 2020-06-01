PUBG Mobile: How Indians are slowly boycotting the game for national interest

People are boycotting Chinese made products. Image: Logos - Indian National Interest.

The news that India and China are not on good terms has been spreading like wild fire recently. Three days ago, famous educator and innovator, Sonam Wangchuk came forward and posted a video saying why it is important to boycott Chinese products like PUBG Mobile.

China has been trying to capture the Indian market for a while now and has been very successful, Wangchuk said.

In this respect, he asked the people to boycott Chinese products in a phased manner - software within a week and hardware within a year. He further said that doing so is essential to reviving the Indian economy. Wangchuk's statement turned poeple's attention to apps like PUBG Mobile.

In his second video posted a day ago, Wangchuk emphasised that he was not trying to spread hatred against China but gave an idea on how countries like Sri Lanka and Pakistan are in China’s debt and how China can influence these countries to stand against India.

This wake-up call made a few celebrities like Milind Soman and Arshad Warsi to stop using Chinese apps and products and stand beside Wangchuk to support his idea.

People have started deleting PUBG Mobile from their mobile phones:

Many Indians also went so far as to delete their favourite mobile phone game, PUBG Mobile. The origin of PUBG Mobile and whether it is a Chinese app or not has created ripples in the last few days.

PUBG, the video game, was developed and published by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of Bluehole Studio (Krafton Game Union), a South Korean company. However, the origin of PUBG Mobile can be traced to Tencent Games which is a part of Tencent Holdings, a Chinese multinational company.

This made many Indians uninstall PUBG Mobile from their phones. Many of them took to social media to tell other people to uninstall the said app from their phones.

Even Zee News jumped in on the fray and asked people to uninstall PUBG Mobile and boycott other Chinese products.

It is not just PUBG Mobile that people have uninstalled. Other 'Chinese' apps like TikTok, Cam Scanner, Xender, SHAREit and Club Factory have been a few of the other apps that have also received the blow.