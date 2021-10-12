PUBG Mobile: How to report cheaters and win free rewards

PUBG Mobile, the battle royale title by Tencent, has recently been experiencing a lot of trouble with cheaters. Players worldwide are complaining regarding this issue, and Tencent, too, is taking due action against those violating the terms of service. However, despite all the efforts by the developers some cheaters manage to slip through the cracks of the anti-cheat system.

To solidify their ban system, PUBG Mobile recently introduced the Ban Pan 2, a continuation of their earlier method to counter cheaters. The Ban Pan system involves players reporting cheaters in-game and developers after analyzing reports banning violators. This system allows developers to ban cheaters on a much wider scale while simultaneously involving the player-base in the system.

The Ban Pan 2, however, takes a new approach and awards those who report the cheats. Announcing the new system, PUBG Mobile stated that it strives to provide a fair environment to its players while also rewarding them for their help to eradicate the cheaters.

How to report the cheaters and earn rewards in PUBG Mobile

Step 1: Players need to head over to the link, choose their country of origin and age, then click on the Continue button.

How to report cheaters in PUBG Mobile for free rewards (Image via Tencent)

Step 2: A new pop-up form will ask players to describe the nature and type of the cheat the players wish to report. Players will also need to report the compatibility of the cheat on phone and emulator.

The players will also be asked to provide links/download sources of the cheat they encounter if available. Lastly, players will have to submit their numeric ID and the ID of the cheater they witnessed using the said cheat. The reporter then needs to click on the Submit button.

PUBG Mobile Ban Pan 2 (Screenshot via Tencent)

Step 3: Upon successful submission of the survey form the developers will analyze the report and if the cheat found is unique (with evidence) they will award the reporter a massive 10,000 UC. In addition to this, top 5 reporters will receive an additional 6,000 UC or permanent epic sets.

Also Read

Along with these rewards, the developers will award 10 Classic Crate Coupons to 3 randomly selected reporters in their weekly reports. The winners of these prizes will be announced on the official community channels of PUBG Mobile.

It would be interesting to see how effective this new system will be in eradicating the cheaters from the game.

Edited by R. Elahi