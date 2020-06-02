PUBG Mobile: How to download and install PUBG Mobile OBB EV files

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is probably the fastest-growing title among mobile gamers. The game has earned many achievements and has also won 2018 Mobile Game of the Year – Golden Joystick Award. 100 players drop on a single island and try to survive until the end.

The last one standing alive takes the chicken dinner which is the exclusive victory tagline of the game.

There are several methods to install PUBG Mobile. From all of the available ways, installing the game via OBB EV files is the most prominent one. Thus we have prepared a guide for those users who want to install the game via the OBB EV method.

Let's take a quick look at the detailed guide.

Also Read: PMIS 2020 - PUBG Mobile India Series tournament format explained

How to download and install PUBG Mobile OBB EV files?

PUBG Mobile OBB EV files download link: https://bit.ly/2AyXSLt

Steps to install it:

Download the files from the above link and go to your file manager Install the PUBG Mobile APK file Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet, by navigating to Settings > Safety, and then Privacy > Install Apps from unknown sources. Once the installation of the APK file is complete, create a new folder 'com.tencent.ig' in Android/OBB. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory. Open the PUBG Mobile app and enjoy the game.

About PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular titles among mobile gamers. The official PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds title designed for mobile is a free to play to battle royale game featuring some exclusive maps and modes in the game.

Advertisement

Besides this, PUBG Mobile has hosted various major tournaments like PMCO and PMPL, after which many players decided to play the game professionally.