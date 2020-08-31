PUBG Mobile India announces PMBC 2020 warm-up scrims for India, Pakistan and Bangladesh regions combined

PUBG Mobile has announced a new scrims for the India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh regions overall. The event, called PUBG Mobile Bangladesh Challange scrims, will involve teams from all three regions.

PUBG Mobile Bangladesh Challange scrims will be three-days long

The PMBC 2020 scrims will feature a total of 32 teams, divided into two groups of 16 teams each. Top teams from all three regions will fight a three-day-long battle across different maps to emerge as the winner. According to the official source, the matches will be held from 1st September 2020 starting at 6 PM PKT/6:30 PM IST/7 PM BST.

The total prize pool of this PUBG Mobile scrims is 25,000 INR, or 28,800 BKT, or 56,300 PKR.

Teams from Group A and Group B will be playing on 1st September and 2nd September, respectively. The top eight teams of each group will proceed to fight against the other group teams on 3rd September.

The members of Groups A & B at this PUBG Mobile scrims are:

Group A

Bangladeshi teams:

A1 Esports

Wolves Den

Damn Classy

BB Bye Bye

Team mercenaries

Venom legends

MA5IA X

Lieutenants

Indian teams:

Fnatic

SouL

Orange Rock

Team IND

Pakistani teams:

TUF Esports

IGEN Gaming

Team Bablu

The real TG

Group B

Bangladeshi teams:

Instinct Esports

KS Axe

1971 Gladiator

Deimos Force

Red Light Esports

Sicarios Carnage

Phantom E8

T10 Titan

Indian teams:

TSM Entity

Nova-Godlike

GXR-Celtz

8 Bit

Pakistani teams:

Envy/ Solo Esports

F4 eSports

NGES

Portal Esports

The scrims are a kind of warm-up ahead of the original PUBG Mobile Bangladesh Challange. The PMBC 2020 is the second edition of the previous PMBC tournament. The event features a prize pool of BDT 6,00,000 (520,472 INR) for the champions, BDT 2,50,000 (216,863 INR) for the runners-up and BDT 1,50,000 (130,129 INR) for third place. Cash prizes are there for all the finalists up to rank 16.