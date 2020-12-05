PUBG Mobile India ban has seen content creators create new avenues for the industry: 8BIT Goldy

8Bit Goldy, aka Lokesh Jain, is one of the most respectable icons in the PUBG Mobile community in India. He is the proud owner of one of the most esteemed organizations in the country, "8Bit," along with Thug as his partner.

Recently, he expanded his wings by starting to create content on his Youtube channel. In this exclusive article, Goldy shares his opinion about the PUBGM Community, PUBG ban, talent management industry, dark sides of the community and lots more.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation that Goldy had with Ajay Assudani of Sportskeeda.

8Bit Goldy bears all in exclusive Interview

Q. As you have recently started creating content on your youtube channel, what are your goals and expectations as a creator?

A. I started YouTube just out of curiosity to see the effort that creators put in to keep the audience happy and content. I have no goals and expectations out of this channel, except spreading smiles and trying to keep the atmosphere as positive as possible, with a platform for my voice.

Q.Being an inside member, Express your opinions on the PUBGM Community.

A. PUBG mobile community, oof! That’s a tough one.

In my opinion, in simple words, it’s a community that might fight or disagree with each other on several occasions, but when it comes to good causes or LAN events, the entire community stands together more like brother in arms, and that’s the best part about it!

Q. What is your say on the PUBG Ban, how has it affected you, and when can we expect its return?

A. As a business perspective, yes, PUBG mobile ban has hit org owners like me and others who have retained their teams, in a very negative manner. Also, the creators have faced a lot of difficulty in growing numbers and viewership, due to loyal PUBG mobile audience base everyone had. But, the fact that it also led to all the creators working with us to explore other games and opportunities, has indeed been a very positive thing for future perspective.

I really can’t comment on the unban because the officials are working with the government, and the protocols will take their due course of time and action.

Q. Managing a lot of talents, how do you think the talent management industry in gaming is & what is its scope in the future?

A. A Talent Management agency is something that requires a lot of patience and wisdom. It isn’t for the hot-headed people . We really need to create the atmosphere of a family for all the creators under one roof, and make sure to even micro manage them in their personal and professional lives.

With the growing esports scene in India and the sponsors looking to invest at the right place, it has an amazing scope, especially seeing digitalisation growing in such a rapid pace. I am sure every brand would love to advertise their product on a good platform.

Q. Which creator do you love to manage the most & why?

A. For me, I don’t manage every one professionally to be honest. It’s like a brotherly bond with everyone and I can proudly say that all the creators listen to me in whatever way I speak to them. But I love to micro-manage the boss of all the managers, Thug, aka Animesh .

It's very special working with him because I advised him to change lots of things when I joined him, and he did not ever have second thought about the same. Till date, the chemistry has carried on.

Q. What possible esports lineup can we see in the near future under 8Bit’s name?

A. Apart from existing games such as Clash Of Clans, COD Mobile , Clash Royale, yes, we will show our presence in valorant and free fire in coming year.

Q. As an entrepreneur, where do you see the future of your organization “8Bit” in the coming years.

A. At the top of the Indian market .

Q. What is the dark side of the gaming Industry according to you?

A. Gaming industry in india is still evolving, and right now saying there are any dark sides would be not correct. Yes, there are dark sides of the community in every industry, but as of now, the gaming industry in India is clean and developing in the right way according to my perspective. If there are any, they might be hidden from me till now as well.