Team 8bit co-owner Goldy hits 100k YouTube subscriber count within a week

Lokesh "Goldy" Jain, along with his partner thug, is the co-owner of one of the most reputed esports organizations in India - 8bit. Recently Goldy went from being just a team owner to both, an owner as well as a content creator. After just over a week of actively streaming to his YouTube channel, he has hit the milestone of 100K subscribers.

1 week and this happened on YouTube !

Grateful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ctpiHrNea3 — Lokesh jain (@8bit__goldy) November 8, 2020

Team 8bit co-owner "Goldy" hits 100k subscribers in two weeks after his first stream

Here is what Goldy had to say on reaching this milestone:

I always used to play for fun but I noticed the audience was even loving the noob gameplay, so I thought I should give a shot to spread positivity and joy with streaming and put this in front of them so basically the audience themselves insisted me to do so.

To be honest, 100k was something which I thought I would be reaching in a couple of months but this coming so fast has been terrific. I'll be creating quality content that would be all about fun and positivity.

I don't have any goals about the same, This channel will all be about having fun and spreading joy

The above statement makes it clear that Goldy started his YouTube channel due to a lot of requests from his fans. It doesn't look like he'll make it his primary focus but rather have it be a leisure activity to keep his fans engaged and entertained.

With top management making moves to engage fans, Team 8bit is sure to be known as one of the most popular esports organization in the country.

