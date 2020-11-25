As per a post by GEM Esports, a notification has been sent to the review team of Google Play Store on 24th November. It talks about a request to expedite the process of publishing PUBG Mobile India as soon as the developers upload it.

PUBG Mobile has been an enormous success worldwide, and ever since its advent, has managed to rack up huge numbers on various fronts. It was the highest-grossing game so far this year.

The game is immensely popular among Indian users, and in a way, has become a household name in the country. In early September, the Indian PUBG Mobile community received the disheartening news that their beloved battle royale game had been banned, alongside 117 other apps and games.

Their despair came to an end on 12th November though, as PUBG Corporation announced a version of the game specific to the Indian audience. Fans were in the seventh heaven after receiving this news. There were several other developments post this, however, there has been no information about the exact release date or availability of PUBG Mobile India.

PUBG Mobile India puts in request for priority publishing on Google Play Store, given green signal – Report

The Instagram post read:

"The Google Play store review team have been briefed stating to have the app published live instantly and not to be held for review."

The post provided further details about this notification. The source, under the condition of anonymity, also claimed that a similar briefing was also sent out on November 13th, only to be later removed. The same notification was sent again yesterday.

Advertisement

This week has been great for Indian PUBG Mobile fans, as they have received several good pieces of news. Earlier, PUBG India was registered as a private limited company, and now, it appears that their wait has finally come to an end.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Indian version: 4 ways in which PUBG Corporation can add a local touch to the game