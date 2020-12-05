PUBG Mobile India star Mortal ranks 3rd in Esports Mobile Player of the Year category at Esports Awards 2020.

Today, the Esports Awards announced the top three winners in the "Esports Mobile Player of the Year" category through their Twitter handle.

Earlier, on 22nd November 2020, the winner of the category was announced. Much to the joy of PUBG Mobile fans around the world, popular Indonesian Professional PUBG Mobile player Zuxxy had won the title.

Mortal ranks 3rd in Esports Mobile Player of the Year category

Popular Indian streamer and PUBG Mobile pro Mortal, aka Naman Mathur, ranked third in the category. This was the second podium finish for Mortal in the Esports Awards 2020, following the second place in the Streamer of the Year category.

Mortal was nominated alongside five other players from around the world. The player has had great success in making mobile esports, especially PUBG Mobile, popular in India. He has also won two major PUBG Mobile titles alongside his Team SouL.

Made it to the 3rd position of Esports Mobile Player of the Year. Thank you @esportsawards.Thank you guys for your votes. Love you guys.

Popular Brazilian YouTuber and professional Free Fire Player Nobru, aka Bruno Goes, ranked second in the category. Nobru has a massive following on YouTube, with over 11 million subscribers.

The player was named the best Brazilian Free Fire player and esports athlete by Primo Esports Brazil in 2019. He has also won multiple major Free Fire tournaments with his team Corinthians.

Esports Player of the Year nominations:

Iferg: COD Mobile

Fly: Arena of Valor

Nobru: Garena Free Fire

Zuxxy: PUBG Mobile

Luxxy: PUBG Mobile

Mortal: PUBG Mobile

Surgical Goblin: Clash Royale

About Esports Awards:

The Esports Awards began in 2015 and has been hosted in the Esports Stadium, Arlington, Texas, USA, since then. This was the debut year for the Mobile Esports Awards as Mobile Esports has had a meteoric growth since last year.