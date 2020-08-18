PUBG Mobile India Streamers Showdown: Day 2 overall standings

The second day of PUBG Mobile Streamers Showdown has finally concluded. A total of 6 matches were held over two days. Team Ghatak has emerged as the champions of the coveted PUBG Mobile tournament. Team Owais finished second, while Team GodNixon finished third in the tournament.

PUBG Mobile Streamers Showdown featured eighteen teams battling it out for the ultimate title and a massive prize pool of 2,00,000 INR. Team Ghatak won a prize money of 1,00,000 INR.

The champions, Team Ghatak, bagged 102 points with a total of 48 kills. Team Owais and Team GodNixon, who finished second and third, achieved 101 and 80 points, respectively.

PUBG Mobile Streamers Showdown Day 2 overall standings

Here are the overall standings after the final day of PUBG Mobile Streamers Showdown:

#1 Team Ghatak - 102 points (48 kills)

#2 Team Owais - 101 points (53 kills)

#3 Team GodNixon - 80 points (31 kills)

#4 Team Dynamo - 79 points (33 kills)

#5 Team Jokerwss - 66 points (24 kills)

#6 Team Mortal - 58 points (28 kills)

#7 Team Guru - 50 points (21 kills)

#8 Team Scout - 47 points (20 kills)

#9 Team Maxtern - 46 points (24 kills)

#10 Team Clash Universe - 44 points (10 kills)

#11 Team Nova - 39 points (20 kills)

#12 Team Thug - 34 points (12 kills)

#13 Team Tanmay Bhat - 30 points (12 kills)

#14 Team Gareeboo - 26 points (11 kills)

#15 Team Kronten - 25 points (17 kills)

#16 Team Ankitac - 23 points (5 kills)

#17 Team Mamba - 16 points (10 kills)

#18 Team Shreeman Legend - 7 points (2 points)

PUBG Mobile Streamers Showdown prize pool distribution