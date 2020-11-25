PUBG Mobile Indian version: 4 ways in which PUBG Corporation can add a local touch to the game

PUBG Mobile is a widely popular battle royale title that has witnessed gradual growth in all aspects. The game has found a special place among the Indian mobile users, and in a way, has become a household name in the country.

The title has been among the market leaders of the mobile platform and has a well-settled and growing esports scene. However, the game was a part of the 118 applications that were suspended by the Government of India over security and privacy concerns.

After the ban was imposed, PUBG Corporation has been working on bringing the game back in the country. Earlier, they had cut ties with Tencent Games in India and had taken over the publishing responsibilities. Finally, on 12th November, the players received encouraging news as the South Korean company announced an exclusive Indian version of PUBG Mobile.

The Indian version of the game will have some improvements/changes in the in-game content to reflect the needs and preferences of the users.

4 ways in which PUBG Corporation can add a local touch to the game

Here is a list of ways in which developers can provide a local touch to the Indian version of PUBG Mobile.

#1 Localized in-game currency

Image via Gamee star Sobhan/YouTube

The PUBG Mobile Korean version features an exclusive in-game currency called Donkatsu medal, which is used to buy crates. So, similar to the Korean version, PUBG Corporation could introduce a new unique localized in-game currency that could probably be used to obtain in-game items.

#2 Region-specific events

Image via STAN ϡ GO/YouTube

Since the in-game content is being improved to reflect the local users' needs and preferences, there may be a chance that several region-specific events might make their way into the game. These events would focus on celebrating certain occasions.

#3 Exclusive in-game cosmetic items

Image via MrCyberSquad/YouTube

Another way PUBG Corporation can provide a local touch to PUBG Mobile is by adding exclusive in-game cosmetic items. These items could include unique gun skins, outfits, emotes, and more that can be based on various Indian themes.

#4 Voice packs

Voice Packs

The developers of the game could add a new Indian voice pack in Hindi, which would reflect the requirements of the players. These voice packs could give a necessary regional touch.

