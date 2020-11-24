PUBG Mobile Indian version: All confirmed and rumored features

After the recent developments and updates, it appears that PUBG Mobile might make a comeback in India soon, albeit as a special version.

Earlier this month, the country's PUBG Mobile fans and players received a boost as PUBG Corporation announced the Indian version of the game. After receiving the information, they have been over the moon.

The press release also stated that in-game content would be tailored to reflect the local users' needs and preferences. Also, the company would work to build a healthy gameplay culture and habits.

This article looks at the features, both confirmed and rumored, in PUBG Mobile India.

PUBG Mobile India: All confirmed and rumored features

Green Hit Effect - one of the features

Confirmed features

According to the official press release, the Indian version of the game will be set as a virtual simulation training ground and will feature the following changes:

#1 - Default character clothing – All the characters in the game will be fully clothed by default.

#2 - Feature to limit the playtime – To ensure healthy gaming habits among the younger audience, a feature would be implemented to restrict the playtime.

#3 - Green Hit effect – In the global version of PUBG Mobile, users can change the colors of their hit effect. In the Indian version, this would be locked to green to indicate the game's virtual nature.

Rumored features

The Lightweight Installation Function (Image via PUBG Mobile / Twitter)

Alongside the 1.1 update, the Lightweight Installation Function made its way into the game’s global version. With this in place, the game’s download size has been reduced to 610 MB.

This new function has already been applied in some of the region-specific versions, including Taiwan and Vietnam. So there might be a chance that a similar feature might be implemented in PUBG Mobile India.

Users can click here to read more about the Lightweight Installation Function in PUBG Mobile.

