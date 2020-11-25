Maxtern aka Sagar Thakur, a popular PUBG Mobile content creator, in one of his recent tweets, claimed that PUBG Mobile Indian version app has been released to selected influencers. He later went on to delete this tweet.

PUBG Mobile has been phenomenally successful in most aspects, and has attracted a vast audience worldwide that actively plays the title. The last few months haven’t been particularly great for the game’s fans in India.

The title, alongside other 117 applications, were suspended in early September by the Government of India.

The Indian PUBG Mobile fans were finally given good news after the official announcement by PUBG Corporation about the Indian version of the game. Since then, several positive developments have poured in, all of which have provided the players with reasons to rejoice.

The teasers featuring Dynamo, Kronten, and Jonathan were released on their social media handles and YouTube channel. Also, PUBG India was registered as a private limited company.

PUBG Mobile Indian version app released for select influencers, claims Maxtern’s deleted tweet

Here is the snippet of the tweet which was deleted:

Maxtern’s deleted tweet

It read:

“Thanks to PUBG Mobile India for main PUBG version app. Guys, first look of PUBG India soon on my channel. Server is not working in the Indian version atm.”

“This app is available for limited people only. We are allowed to upload just 1 day before the actual update for everyone”

These tweets came after a notification, which was sent to the review of team of the Google Play Store on 24th November, surfaced.

The notification talks about a request to publish the Indian version of PUBG Mobile as soon as it is uploaded by the developers.

This piece of news will surely increase the hype surrounding the imminent return of the popular battle royale title.