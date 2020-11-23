PUBG Mobile Indian version likely to have download size of under 1 GB due to Lightweight Installation Function

PUBG Mobile is one of the leading battle royale titles on the mobile platform. Its popularity can be credited to the regular updates brought in by the developers to enhance the overall experience for the users.

In early September, Indian PUBG Mobile players were left dismayed as their beloved game was banned by the Government of India (GOI). After that, they’ve been eagerly waiting for the battle royale title's return.

On 12th November, PUBG Corporation finally announced a particular version of PUBG Mobile for Indian users, and the fans were ecstatic after hearing this news. Apart from this, the company also disclosed that it would be establishing a regional office in India.

PUBG Mobile Indian version will probably be under 1 GB in size

The Lightweight Installation Function is one of the newer features implemented in PUBG Mobile after the 1.1 update. This feature has reduced the game’s download size to 610 MB on the Google Play Store.

Apart from the global version of PUBG Mobile, the Lightweight Installation Function was also added to regional-specific versions like VN and TW. Hence, it can be assumed that the same will be put into effect in the Indian version.

Many users worldwide faced problems with storage space, and this feature has enabled them to manage and minimize the size of the game efficiently.

Lightweight Installation Function

After this feature’s arrival, users only have to download the required resource packs in PUBG Mobile. Upon starting the game, they can download either of the two resource packs/patches prepared by the developers:

Low-spec resource pack (329.9 MB):

“Apply the low-spec version of all graphic resources. Resources are downloaded quickly, and the game runs more smoothly.”

HD Resource Pack (583.2MB):

“Apply the HD version of all graphic resources. Superior performance and effects, providing the best experience.”

Initially, gamers will only have the Erangel map available, and they will have the option to download the others. They can download/delete resource packs in the ‘Download’ tab, which has been added to the settings section in PUBG Mobile.

Users can see the below video by PUBG Mobile to get a detailed insight into this feature:

