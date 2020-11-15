By now, most of the Indian PUBG Mobile fans must have viewed the teaser clips posted by PUBG Mobile India on their new official Facebook page. These clips feature some of the most prominent faces from the Indian PUBG Mobile community – Dynamo, Kronten, and Jonathan.

All these clips had a ‘Coming Soon’ message and did not provide any further insights on the exact release date. A new website was also launched for PUBG Mobile India.

In a few of his recent live streams, Kronten (Owner of Team Godlike and PUBG Mobile pro) stated that the game's release is on the cards, and the trailer might also be released soon.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Indian version will likely have a special function to limit playtime

PUBG Mobile Indian version likely to release by 20th November, says Kronten

On his yesterday’s stream, Kronten stated,

“The teaser was rolled out today, and by tomorrow, the trailer will come out as well. In that trailer, it will be clearly mentioned as to when PUBG Mobile India will finally release. The game might release on the Google Play Store and App Store by 20th November. If the trailer releases tomorrow, it would be up for a few days to create hype. Hence, it is likely that the game will be out before 20th November.”

“If they run the trailer for a long period, then the players would certainly get frustrated.”

You can watch the stream below:

Advertisement

(At 3 minutes, 15 seconds)

Also, in one of his other streams, he had mentioned the length of the trailer. He stated that the trailer might be around 1.5 to 2 minutes.

You can watch the stream below:

(At 55 minutes)

Earlier this week, PUBG Corporation had announced a new Indian version of the game, after which the PUBG Mobile players have been on the top of the world and are eagerly waiting for the release of the version.

Also read: Unverified PUBG Mobile Indian version page on TapTap store receives over 210,000 pre-registrations, authenticity yet to be confirmed