PUBG Mobile Indian version announcement teaser crosses 5 million views on YouTube; fans await more information on game’s release date

It has been more than two weeks since the teasers of PUBG Mobile India were released, and it has now crossed more than five million views on YouTube. The game’s fans in India are still waiting for more information about the exact release date in the country.

By now, every PUBG Mobile fan and player will likely be aware of the announcement made by PUBG Corporation on 12th November regarding the release of the game's Indian version.

In early September, the Indian fans of PUBG Mobile were shocked to hear the news that their favorite battle royale title had received a ban hammer alongside 117 other applications by the Ministry of Electronics and Information technology due to privacy and security reasons.

After the announcement by the South Korean company, there have been several positive developments about the game in the country. Still, none of them have provided the users with an exact release date of the game.

Fans await more information on the PUBG Mobile Indian version's release date

The teasers of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile featured Dynamo, Kronten, and Jonathan. They were released on their official social media handles and YouTube channel on 14th November.

It has been quite a while since then, but no revelation has been made about the availability of the title in the country. However, according to some content creators, the game was expected to release on 20th November, but it wasn’t the case.

The players have been eagerly waiting for the information, but the lack of clarity has raised many questions in their minds.

Many of them have taken to various platforms, including Twitter, to receive answers to their queries regarding the release date. Some have even tagged Microsoft Azure for the same.

We want PUBG mobile India...... Now i hate (soon) word 😤 — Ashutosh Kashyap (@Ashutos83832244) November 30, 2020

We are waitin for Pubg mobile India — adI † (@UmaleSagar) November 30, 2020

Aabey game kab aayga pubg INDIA — Arnab Das (@ArnabDas2002) November 30, 2020

We don't have any news to share at this time regarding PUBG Mobile India. Keep an eye on the official website for more information! https://t.co/rPVki9QvrT — Microsoft Azure (@Azure) November 24, 2020

Pubg lovers who are waiting for #PubgMobileIndia to launch: pic.twitter.com/9fpZ6bNzk1 — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) November 22, 2020

Hi there! Currently we don't have quite the information on our end regarding the expected availability, please reach out to PUBG official handles as they might have more information on this. ^SS — Azure Support (@AzureSupport) November 26, 2020

We want pubg mobile india! — Suresh Babu (@SureshB73504390) November 30, 2020

Me waiting for Pubg Mobile launch in India pic.twitter.com/oMXpsJ2j0J — SHARABI (@sharabi_com) November 25, 2020

Pubg mobile india kab launch hoga? — gautam chaudhary (@gautamc21421173) November 30, 2020

However, the latest reports suggest that this wait can get slightly longer, as the game is yet to receive a green signal from the government to restart its operations.