The official announcement by PUBG Corporation about a specific Indian version of PUBG Mobile gave both fans and players reasons to rejoice, as the title my soon be making a comeback to the country.

After the announcement, there have been several positive developments about the return of PUBG Mobile in the country. The teaser of the Indian version was dropped on the new official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

PUBG Mobile Indian version website APK and Play Store download links redirect to global version website and Facebook page

Soon after the teaser of the game was released, a website exclusive to the Indian version of the game was launched. It only featured social media posts and links to their official handles. However, just like the teasers, it did not provide any details about the availability of PUBG Mobile India.

Interestingly, since yesterday, several Indian users have reported that they were able to access the news section present on the official website. Here is the screenshot of the webpage:

A snip from the website

The section displayed APK download and Google Play Store download options. However, these buttons don’t seem to be working so far.

When the users touch the Google Play Store button, they are redirected to the new official Facebook page of PUBG Mobile India. At the same time, upon pressing the APK download button, they are redirected to the website of the global version.

The users can check out the video given below:

It crucial to note that only a few players have been able to access the news section. This could possibly indicate that the webpage is currently being tested prior to a release.

The players have been proactive in reporting this:

#PUBG Mobile India download links spotted on official website; launch soon? The download banner consisted of two links, one labelled #GooglePlayStore and the other a direct APK file download link. #PUBGMOBILE #PubgMobileIndia #GamingNews pic.twitter.com/wTOnwOmhax — Muralidharan Palakal (@murali_enright) November 21, 2020

Again just now I see this glitch in PUBG mobile india website that the Apk is available to download @PUBG @PUBGMOBILE_IN @PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/pjPQSbPffD — Aritro Ghosh (@Aritro_Ghosh23) November 20, 2020

Me trying to download from this website, meanwhile Pubg Mobile:



(Temporarily🔥) pic.twitter.com/25FEewlAZq — Satyam (@__TheSatyam__) November 20, 2020

