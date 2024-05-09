PUBG Mobile Japan League (PMJL) Season 4 Phase 1 Finals: Teams, format, dates, PMWC slots, and more

The four-day Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Japan League (PMJL) Season 4 Phase 1 will be held from May 11 to 26, 2024. The Semifinals phase was conducted on May 4 and 5 with the top 12 teams moving to this round. Additionally, four clubs from Season 3 have directly been invited to the Finals. Japanese club Reject recently won the PMGO, clinching their first international title, and is now set to fight in the event.

The PMJL Finals will have a total of 24 matches across four days, with a prize pool of $31,561. While the champions will claim the winning prize of $19,536, the next best team (runner-up) will secure $6,512. The top two teams of the contest will be selected for the Esports World Cup (PMWC) 2024, which is scheduled in July in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Participating clubs in PMJL 2024 Season 4 Phase 1 Finals

Reject, Detonation FocusMe, CAG Osaka, and Dopeness from Season 3 have been invited to the Finals, while the remaining 12 teams have reached here through the Semifinals. Here are the 16 participants:

Reject Detonation FocusMe CAG Osaka Dopeness Setouchi Sparks Team 2EZ Heroic Phalanx Delta Esports DE Warriors Atras Blue Bees Vengeance Ignite Valiant Index Era

Reject was the winning team of the previous edition, the PMJL Season 3 Phase 2, thanks to their dominant performances. The top-tier lineup maintained their superiority in the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 Brazil. Their main objective will be to keep up their winning streak in this Season 4 Phase 1. The organization has been dominating their regional competitions for more than three years now.

Detonation FocusMe and Dopeness were sixth and 14th in Season 3 Phase 2. CAG Osaka, previously known as Cyclops Athlete Gaming, has recently signed four new players in their lineup.

Recently, the Semifinals stage was held between 16 teams. De Warriors grabbed the first rank there. Blue Bees and Phalanx earned second and third places to their respective names. Infinity also did well and registered fourth spot, followed by Valiant.

Team 2EZ, Vengeance, and Setouchi Sparks also played adequately to earn their spots in the PMJL Finals. While Heroic and Ignite did manage to make it to this stage, Losers Once Zenith, IAM, Atras, and Vermilion stumbled, and were eliminated from the Japan League Season 4 Phase 1.