  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile Japan League (PMJL) Season 4 Phase 1 Finals: Teams, format, dates, PMWC slots, and more

PUBG Mobile Japan League (PMJL) Season 4 Phase 1 Finals: Teams, format, dates, PMWC slots, and more

By Gametube
Modified May 09, 2024 09:22 GMT
PMJL Season 4 starts on May 11 (Image via PUBG Mobile)
PMJL Season 4 starts on May 11 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The four-day Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Japan League (PMJL) Season 4 Phase 1 will be held from May 11 to 26, 2024. The Semifinals phase was conducted on May 4 and 5 with the top 12 teams moving to this round. Additionally, four clubs from Season 3 have directly been invited to the Finals. Japanese club Reject recently won the PMGO, clinching their first international title, and is now set to fight in the event.

The PMJL Finals will have a total of 24 matches across four days, with a prize pool of $31,561. While the champions will claim the winning prize of $19,536, the next best team (runner-up) will secure $6,512. The top two teams of the contest will be selected for the Esports World Cup (PMWC) 2024, which is scheduled in July in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Participating clubs in PMJL 2024 Season 4 Phase 1 Finals

Reject, Detonation FocusMe, CAG Osaka, and Dopeness from Season 3 have been invited to the Finals, while the remaining 12 teams have reached here through the Semifinals. Here are the 16 participants:

  1. Reject
  2. Detonation FocusMe
  3. CAG Osaka
  4. Dopeness
  5. Setouchi Sparks
  6. Team 2EZ
  7. Heroic
  8. Phalanx
  9. Delta Esports
  10. DE Warriors
  11. Atras
  12. Blue Bees
  13. Vengeance
  14. Ignite
  15. Valiant
  16. Index Era

Reject was the winning team of the previous edition, the PMJL Season 3 Phase 2, thanks to their dominant performances. The top-tier lineup maintained their superiority in the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 Brazil. Their main objective will be to keep up their winning streak in this Season 4 Phase 1. The organization has been dominating their regional competitions for more than three years now.

Detonation FocusMe and Dopeness were sixth and 14th in Season 3 Phase 2. CAG Osaka, previously known as Cyclops Athlete Gaming, has recently signed four new players in their lineup.

Recently, the Semifinals stage was held between 16 teams. De Warriors grabbed the first rank there. Blue Bees and Phalanx earned second and third places to their respective names. Infinity also did well and registered fourth spot, followed by Valiant.

Team 2EZ, Vengeance, and Setouchi Sparks also played adequately to earn their spots in the PMJL Finals. While Heroic and Ignite did manage to make it to this stage, Losers Once Zenith, IAM, Atras, and Vermilion stumbled, and were eliminated from the Japan League Season 4 Phase 1.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी