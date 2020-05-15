PUBG Mobile Kr Version latest Redeem Code May 2020

PUBG Mobile Korea Latest Redeem Code

PUBG Mobile Korea version offers a variety of gun skins, outfits and other exclusive in-game items. All these items can be purchased from the in-game store of the game. These items, however, cost a lot. So to acquire them players find out hacks, which are illegal to do so and can lead to a permanent ban.

Redeem Codes are highly popular among players but the catch is that they are very difficult to get. Using these codes, players can get free weapon skins, outfits and many more things in the game for free. To grab one for yourself in PUBG Mobile Korea version, follow the simple steps listed below.

PUBG Mobile Korea latest redeem code

Redeem Code for free UMP5 skin: BAPPZBZXF5

Here are the steps to follow to redeem free PUBG Mobile Korea Code:

1) Go to the PUBG Mobile redeem centre website.

PUBG Mobile Korea Redemption Center (Credits: PUBG Mobile)

2) Enter character ID and redeem code.

Fill the redeem code in the redemption center (Credits: PUBG Mobile)

3) Fill the captcha and verify the details.

Details Verification (Credits: PUBG Mobile)

4) Open PUBG Mobile Mail section after final submission.

Mail Section in PUBG Mobile Korea

5) Check your mail to collect your reward.

UMP5 free skin in the mail section

The above mentioned redeem code has been tested once and is working fine. Make sure to redeem it as soon as possible as it will expire soon.

If it is showing invalid in your case, then you would may have to wait for a few days until PUBG Mobile reveals another code for the game. Meanwhile, you can also try out a bunch of other redeem codes that are listed on Sportskeeda.

