PUBG Redeem Codes May 2020: Free PUBG Redeem Codes

PUBG Redeem Codes May 2020

PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes are used to access the latest, unique and most exclusive outfits, emotes and skins in PUBG Mobile. The other way of accessing these items is by purchasing UCs. UCs are generally expensive to purchase, meaning that the corporation regularly organizes events which help you earn Redeem Codes.

PUBG Mobile Redeem Code May 2020 is the updated collection of PUBG Redeem Codes which you can use to get M416 skins, legendary outfits and a golden AKM skin.

(Note: Redeem Code will be applicable only for the first 100 users)

PUBG Redeem Codes May 2020: New Updated List

The PUBG Mobile Corporation has added a new feature called 'Redemption Center' on its official website, where you can redeem unique skins using the free PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes. All you have to do is enter your in-game character ID and a Redeem Code. If you are successful, you will get free skins in your account.

PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes May 2020: Gun Skins

Gun Skin in PUBG Mobile

JJCZCDZ9U (code to get a free AKM skin)

(code to get a free AKM skin) RAAZBZJGS (code to get M416 orange skin)

(code to get M416 orange skin) PGHZDBTFZ95U (code to get a free M416 skin)

(code to get a free M416 skin) KARZBZYTR (code to get the Kar98 Gun Skin)

(code to get the Kar98 Gun Skin) S78FTU2XJ (code to get the M416 Gun Skin)

PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes May 2020: Legendary Outfits and Rewards

Legendary Outfits in PUBG Mobile

TIFZBIZACZG (code to get a legendary outfit)

(code to get a legendary outfit) NEHZBZ9VX (Get free 2019 BP coins using this code)

(Get free 2019 BP coins using this code) NEIZBZKND (Use it to get free crate)

(Use it to get free crate) TIFZBHZK4A (get a reward of a legendary outfit)

(get a reward of a legendary outfit) D70FYU5N0 (code to get a free reward)

PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes May 2020: Other Codes

Other Redeem Codes

Advertisement

OENZBZGTN

TQIZBZ76F

5FG10D33

GPHZDBTFZM24U

RNUZBZ9QQ

How to Redeem Free PUBG Mobile Codes 2020?

Once you get the codes, it is time to redeem them on the internet. Here are the steps to follow to redeem these free PUBG Mobile codes.

Step 1: Click on this link, which will redirect you to the official "Redemption Center" of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Redemption Page

Step 2: Copy the character ID from your in-game profile and paste in on the same page. The character ID is visible above your profile picture in PUBG Mobile.

Character ID in PUBG Mobile

Step 3: Click on the redeem option and the free item will be sent to you via in-game messages or the notification bar. After that, you can activate the redeemed item in the inventory section.