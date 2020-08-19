PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 beta update: Release date, size and list of new features 

PUBG Mobile Lite is soon going to begin the beta testing phase of the 0.19.0 update. With the release of this new update, the battle royale title will receive a ton of new features and additions, which will significantly enhance the gaming experience of players.

As per recent leaks, the patch notes of the upcoming 0.19.0 beta update have been revealed, along with its release date. We look at the same, and the list of new features that will be added to the game.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 beta update release date

Some unofficial sources have claimed that the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 beta update is expected to be released on 18th September.

In addition to this release, players will also see the addition of a new Survival till Dawn mode, more popularly known as the Zombie mode. In this match type, players will have to battle against the undead, instead of other players, and look to survive till the end.

Regarding this new mode, Tencent Games, the developers of the title, might also introduce a Zombie mode lobby theme, which will give a fresh look to the game.

Players can also enjoy some of the upcoming exclusive weapons in the Zombie mode, which includes an RPG, better known as a missile launcher. With the help of it, gamers can give massive damage to a group of zombies with a single shot.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 beta update features

New Zombie Mode — Survive Till Dawn 2

Removal of TDM ruins

Improvements in Varenga map

Introduction of Victor character

Zombie theme lobby

New weapons like RPG in Zombie mode

Updated graphics

Size of the update

The size of the beta update is going to be 253 MB for Android devices. Hence, players should make sure that they have enough space in their devices to accommodate the game files.