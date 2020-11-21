PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update patch notes revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite offers an exhilarating battle royale experience to users. The game sees 60 players parachuting onto a 2x2 island, and the last team/player standing triumphs. Since its release over a year back, the title has managed huge numbers and become extremely popular.

The game’s developers periodically roll out updates that bring in several changes and add new features to the game and keep it fresh. They initially introduce the new features in a beta version.

After several iterations of successful beta testing, the latest 0.20.0 update was rolled out about two days ago.

It has brought in several changes and introduced multiple new features. The players can update PUBG Mobile Lite from the Google Play Store or use the APK files present on the official website to do the same.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update patch notes

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update: New features and changes

I. New Features

Winter Festival decorations: Added snowy mountain and snowboarding gameplay at Spawn Island. Map element adjustments: Added a new area called Winter Castle to the Varenga map. Frozen Egg throwable: Added a Frozen Egg throwable that can be used to create a cover. Universal Mark feature

II. System Related

New Winter Festival Lobby theme Monthly Card and Weekly Card feature (postponed until a later date) Graffiti feature Smoke-trail feature Custom Pack feature

III. Other Updates

Adjusted the Winner Pass Rank from Lv. 30 to Lv. 40 Increased the number of Daily Missions to 3; missions refresh after they are completed. Integration of soft characteristics to combat cheats and enhance security

Apart from this, several changes have been made with the update, including the bug fixes. The players can watch the video given below:

