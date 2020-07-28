PUBG Mobile Lite: 2EZ4 Official win Battle of the Champions

PUBG Mobile Lite is making all efforts to stay in the limelight and establish itself as a game that has the ability to become a potential Esports hub. Recently, PUBG Mobile Lite India announced an open-to-all tournament called 'Battle of the Champions.' The tournament concluded yesterday, and the total prize pool of 50,000 INR was distributed among the three winners.

After multiple rounds of qualifiers, eliminators, and semi-finals, only 15 teams made it to the Grand Finals. Team 2EZ4 had all the possible tricks in their bag and defeated all the 14 other teams to emerge victorious.

Overall standings of Battle of the Champions Final:

With 96 placement points and 36 kill points, Team 2EZ4 held the record for the highest placement points.

Team Next Level tried their best to snatch the top spot from 2EZ4, but with 26 kills and 114 total points, they could only climb up to the 2nd spot in the leaderboard. With some stable gameplay and gun-work, they managed to get themselves 88 placement points.

Team Bad Squad secured the third place after showing great consistency in placement. With minimal fights and prioritised rotations for end circles, they managed to secure 3rd place with only 24 kills.

Es Elite Esports and Jaguar Esports secured the 4th and 5th spots respectively, with 89 points each.

The final standings clearly show how placement points made an impact on the final standings of the PUBG Mobile Lite tournament.

Battle of the Champions prize pool distribution:

2EZ4 Esports, as the Champions, took home 25,000 INR. Team Next Level & Bad squad were rewarded with 15,000 INR & 10,000 INR, respectively.

Finalists of PUBG Mobile Lite Battle of the Champions