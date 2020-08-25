PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020: Prize pool distribution and scoring system

PUBG Mobile Lite recently announced the much-awaited PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020. The open-to-all tournament will feature a 5,00,000 INR prize pool for the finalists.

The registration process has begun on 24th August and will go on for five days. If you've not registered yet, head over to https://pubgmobilelite.net/register/, and register your full squad before it's too late.

Each registered team will have to play ten classic matches during the in-game Qualifiers. 8 best-performed games between 1st September to 5th September will be taken into consideration. Forty-four teams will proceed to the next round.

The Online Playoffs will also see 16 teams invited from the BOC, PUBG Mobile Lite Champions League, and top influencers. These 16 teams will join the tournament to make it a total of 60. These 60 rosters will be divided into four groups, with 15 in each group. A total of five matches will be held, and three teams from each group will proceed to the Finals.

The last stage of the tournament will be the Grand Finals. Twelve teams will qualify from the Online Playoffs, while three teams will be eligible based on the maximum kill points. They will battle against each other for two days (10 matches) to lift the coveted trophy.

A prize pool of 5,00,000 INR will be distributed among the finalists. The champions will be rewarded with 2,00,000 INR cash prize. The 1st and 2nd runners-up will take home 1,00,000 INR & 60,000 INR, respectively. The People's Choice Award, worth 25,000 INR, will go to the most supported team.

Prize pool distribution of PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020

Champions: 200,000 INR

2nd place: 100,000 INR

3rd place: 60,000 INR

Advertisement

4th place: 40,000 INR

5th place: 30,000 INR

6th place: 20,000 INR

7th place: 15,000 INR

8th place: 10,000 INR

People's Choice Award: 25,000 INR

Scoring System of PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020