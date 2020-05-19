PUBG Mobile Lite Season 13 expected release date

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 13 Royale Pass release date (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Lite)

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 12 Winners Pass is coming to an end and the developers are now ready to push out Season 13 in the game. The next season is expected to bring a lot of exclusive rewards like outfits, weapons skins, vehicle skins and much more. Players would be able to upgrade their Winners Pass and unlock rewards in Season 13.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 13 Release Date

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 13

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 12 would end on 30th May 2020 and the RP section will get closed after it. PUBG Mobile Lite Season 13 is expected to release on 1st June 2020.

Just like every season of PUBG Mobile Lite, Season 13 would offer two versions of the Elite Pass. The Elite Upgrade Winners Pass is expected to cost around 280 BC and the Elite Upgrade Plus would cost about 800 BC.

After the Season 12 RP section gets locked, no one would be able to enter it until the Season 13 Winners Pass is made available. There would be a small in-game update on the loading screen of PUBG Mobile Lite that would get downloaded automatically. The RP section would also get updated automatically after the download is complete.

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned down version of PUBG Mobile which is specially designed for low-end devices. Recently, PUBG Mobile Lite released its 0.17.0 update on Google Playstore. In this update, a brand new Payload mode was added to the Arcade segment, while another exciting addition was that players could purchase the Falcon pet under the shop section.

Here is the teaser of the Payload Mode as shared by PUBG Mobile Lite on YouTube:

