PUBG Mobile Lite APK+OBB 2020: Download Link 

PUBG Mobile Lite Download 2020

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of the famous mobile battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. The game is built with Unreal Engine 4 that is specially designed for low-end devices and cannot run the global version of the game.

PUBG Mobile Lite can be downloaded from the official Google Play store app but one can also install the game with OBB files. Here's a guide on how to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite APK and OBB files.

How to Download PUBG Mobile Lite APK+OBB files 2020?

Download Link: https://apkcombo.com/pubg-mobile-lite/com.tencent.iglite/

The following steps given below need to be followed for the download and install ation of PUBG Mobile Lite OBB 2020:

Download the OBB files of the game from the above link. Open file manager on your phone and click on downloaded file Android_Litetrunk_No73_0.16.0.11047_Shipping_Google_CE.signed.shell.apk Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet, by navigating to settings>safety and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources. Once the installation of the APK file gets completed, create a new folder "com.tencent.iglite" in Android/OBB. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory Open the PUBG Mobile Lite app and enjoy the game.

The size of the game is around 500MB. Therefore, make sure to check that your device must have 1GB of free storage space. In case the downloaded file shows an error, "There was a problem parsing the package" then consider downloading both the APK and OBB files and install them again.

PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite gives the same gaming experience as one gets in Player's Unknown Battlegrounds. However, a significant difference between the two of them is the game size.

Presently, only a single map is available in PUBG Mobile Lite, where 60 players drop on an island seeking survival till the last survivor emerges.