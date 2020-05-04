PUBG Mobile: How to get free Season 13 Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile?

Free PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile's Season 13 Royale Pass will soon be released in the game. PUBG Mobile Season 12 will end on 11th May 2020, and Season 13 will release in India on 13th May 2020. Just like in every season of PUBG Mobile, Season 13 will offer two versions of the Elite Pass.

The Elite Upgrade Royale Pass is expected to cost around 600 UC, and the Elite Upgrade Plus Royale Pass will require around 1800 UC. UC cash in PUBG Mobile can cost a lot, and hence, some legal methods to get the PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass for free have been listed below.

How to get PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass for free

PUBG Mobile Season 13

#1 Giveaways

There are a lot of PUBG Mobile streamers or YouTubers who give away free Elite Royale Passes to their audience. Players will have to participate in the giveaways, and if they are lucky, they will get the PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass for free.

Along with steamers, PUBG Mobile does free giveaways sometimes, just like they did for the Season 12 Royale Pass.

Free Royale Pass Giveaway

#2 Elite Royale Pass

This is the best way to get UC for free in PUBG Mobile. The Elite Royale Pass offers a total of 600 UC as Royale Pass(RP) mission rewards. Players will need to buy the Elite Royale Pass just once, and then complete the RP missions. The Elite Royale Pass costs only 600 UC, and players can get the amount they paid for the Royale Pass back pretty easily.

Elite Royale Pass

#3 Free UC Apps

There are a lot of apps that give out free UC to players. All players have to do is install the app and complete the given tasks in order to redeem free UC. You can use the free UC that you have redeemed to buy the Season 13 Royale Pass.

Free UC App

The new Season 13 will bring a brand new male character Andy, whose ability is to increase the speed of drawing and holstering guns. Along with this, it will bring the Power Ranger Mythic Outfit, the Vector Skin, four new emotes, and much more.

