PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass release date in India announced 

PUBG Mobile Season 13

PUBG Mobile is going to release its Season 13 Royale Pass after the 0.18.0 Update hits the global servers. The release dates of PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update and Season 12 Royale Pass have been announced officially.

The players are eagerly waiting for Season 13 as it will add a lot of new exclusive in-game rewards like outfits, emotes, etc. Here are the complete details about the release date of PUBG Mobile Season 13 in India.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Release Date in India

PUBG Mobile Season 12 will end on 11th May 2020, and PUBG Mobile Season 13 will release in India on 13th May 2020. After the Season 12 Royale Pass ends, the RP section will get locked, and no one will be able to enter it until the Season 13 Royale Pass is made available.

Season 13 Royale Pass Release Date in India

Just like every season of PUBG Mobile, Season 13 will offer two versions of the Elite Pass. The Elite Upgrade Royale Pass is expected to cost around 600 UC, and the Elite Upgrade Plus will require around 1800 UC.

The new season Season 13 will bring a brand new male character Andy whose ability is to increase the speed of drawing and holstering guns. Along with this, it will bring Power Ranger Mythic Outfit, Vector Skin, four new emotes, and much more.

The PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update will be a significant one and will add a lot of new maps, modes, and features like Miramar 2.0, Safety Scramble Mode, and Jungle Adventure Mode. The players can install the update in both the Android and iOS devices from their respective app stores i.e. the Google Play store and Apple Store.

