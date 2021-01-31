PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 Winner Pass: Release time, leaked free rewards, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite has become considerably popular with mobile users all around the world.

The game includes a Winner Pass that parallels the traditional PUBG Mobile Royale Pass. Every month, developers publish a new Winner Pass with various awards, including cosmetics and more features.

With the new Winner Pass drawing to an end, this article looks at the release date, time, and leaked Winner Pass Season 21 rewards of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Official release date and time for PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 21

After the Winner Pass section being locked, the date for the commencement of a new Winner Pass, i.e., Season 21 will be on February 1st. The new WP's usual opening time or start time is from 7:30 a.m. (IST) onwards.

The price of the Winner Pass will be the same. Also, Elite Upgrade 280 BC and Elite Upgrade Plus 800 BC can be obtained by the users.

Leaked rewards for PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 21

Here are some of the leaked rewards that may be present in the next Winner Pass Season 21:

Candy Cane - S12K (Image via Guru Ghantal/ YouTube)

Winter Wonderland - UAZ (Image via Guru Ghantal/ YouTube)

Crimson Fox - Pan (Image via Combat Guruji/YouTube)

Jester Hero - Skorpion (Image via Combat Guruji/YouTube)

The Pummeler - M762 (Image via Combat Guruji/YouTube)

Crimson Fox - Aug (Image via Combat Guruji/YouTube)

Fearless Charge - Mini14 (Image via Combat Guruji/YouTube)

Players can check out the video below to have a look at some of the leaked rewards of PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 Winner Pass:

How to purchase the Winner Pass

The players can follow the steps given below: