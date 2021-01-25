PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 21 release date, time, and leaked rewards revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite has been extremely popular with mobile users all over the world.

The game features a Winner Pass that resembles the standard Royale Pass of PUBG Mobile. Every month the developers publish a new Winner Pass with a range of prizes, including cosmetic items and more features.

With the current Winner Pass coming to a close, this article takes a look at the release date, time, and leaked rewards of Winner Pass Season 21 in PUBG Mobile Lite.

The release date and time for PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 21

Season 20 of the Winner Pass will be concluded on January 30th, 2021. The segment of WP would be locked after the date, and the players won't be able to access any of the rewards.

A vast range of new unique items will take the lead in the PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 21 on February 1st. Usually, the WP begins from 7:30 AM (IST) onwards.

The price of the Winner Pass will be the same. Also, Elite Upgrade 280 BC and Elite Upgrade Plus 800 BC can be obtained by the users.

Leaked rewards for PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 21

Here are some of the leaked rewards that may be present in the next Winner Pass Season 21:

Crimson Fox - Pan (Image via Combat Guruji/YouTube)

Crimson Fox - Aug (Image via Combat Guruji/YouTube)

Fearless Charge - Mini14 (Image via Combat Guruji/YouTube)

Jester Hero - Skorpion (Image via Combat Guruji/YouTube)

The Pummeler - M762 (Image via Combat Guruji/YouTube)

Players can check out the video below to have a look at some of the leaked rewards of PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 Winner Pass:

How to upgrade the Winner Pass

The players can follow the steps given below:

Open PUBG Mobile Lite and click on the "WP" button.

Then, click on the "Upgrade" tab.

Users should pick the variant they want to buy and click the "Purchase" option below. A message will be displayed, which will request the confirmation of purchase.

