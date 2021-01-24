PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version update (2021): APK download link for worldwide Android users

PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of the popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. A match in the game sees 60 players landing on an island and fighting it out against each other to be the last team/man standing.

The game was created for players with low-end devices and only requires 600 MB of free space and 1 GB of RAM.

PUBG Mobile Lite's 0.20.1 update was recently rolled out. Players who have the older version (0.20.0) can directly download the latest update in-game.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite on their device.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version update (2021) via the APK file

As mentioned before, players with the 0.20.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite can directly update to the latest version in-game. However, those who do not have the older version can download it and then update it to the 0.20.1 version.

Players can follow the steps given below to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 version:

Step 1: Players should first visit the website of PUBG Mobile Lite. Click on this link to visit the webpage of the game.

Step 2: They then have to tap on the 'Download APK' option. The APK file will soon be downloaded.

Note: The size of the APK file is 575 MB and that of the in-game update is 98 MB (may vary based on the device). Hence, players must ensure that they have enough storage space available on their devices.

Step 3: Players should enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' option if it hasn't been done already.

Step 4: They have to locate and install the APK file of PUBG Mobile Lite.

After the in-game patch is completed, players can enjoy the 0.20.1 version of PUBG Mobile Lite on their devices.

