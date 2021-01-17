Battle Royale genre has witnessed a sharp rise in its popularity over the past few years, and games like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, COD Mobile, and PUBG Mobile Lite have emerged as a few of the most popular options on the mobile platform.

With regular updates, there has been a gradual influx in PUBG Mobile Lite. Many of the newer users joining the game wish to improve their gameplay and reach the higher tiers. Having a proper sensitivity setting plays a crucial role in doing so.

Happy New Year! 🎉



We hope 2021 is full of Chicken Dinners as far as the eye can see! pic.twitter.com/fYLdqWs1KN — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) January 5, 2021

This article takes a glance at the best sensitivity settings for beginners in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Read: PUBG Mobile Lite new 0.20.1 version update (2021): APK download link for worldwide users.

Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for beginners

Before beginning, the players must note that copying others’ exact sensitivity settings will not yield any result. It is recommended that they take the sensitivity given below as a base and alter them based on their preference, device, and layout.

#1 Camera Sensitivity (Free-look)

Camera Sensitivity

Advertisement

The camera sensitivity is for the ‘Eye-button.’ It enables players to look about while they are moving. This setting shouldn’t be on the extreme sides of the scales. Also, users can keep them on default as well.

#2 Camera

Camera

These sensitivity settings comprises the movement of camera angle as the players are scoped in. While the ‘No-scope’ sensitivity affects the movement without scoping in. The players can have them in the following range:

No Scope: 110-115%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 70-75%

2x Scope: 30-35%

3x Scope: 23-28%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 18-21%

6x Scope: 13-16%

8x Scope: 9-12%

#3 ADS

ADS

Advertisement

ADS or Aim Down Sight might be the most crucial sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite. They come into play when the users shoot and drag their thumb down to compensate for the recoil.

ADS settings are as follows:

No Scope: 110-115%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 28-33%

3x Scope: 24-27%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 20-23%

6x Scope: 16-19%

8x Scope: 13-15%

The players are advised not to change their sensitivity very often.

(Note: The settings mentioned above are non-gyroscope settings.)

The mountain awaits! 🏂



Just be sure to pay attention to where you're going! 😆 pic.twitter.com/yvneQXbaZl — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) November 21, 2020

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's individual opinion, and it is an individual's preference to choose the sensitivity

Also read: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite for 2 GB RAM Android devices in 2021