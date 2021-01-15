PUBG Mobile Lite is a battle royale game where 60 players drop in a 2 km * 2 km island and fight for survival. Players can play solo or with others.

PUBG Mobile Lite is famous for being compatible with low-end devices. Players with a 2 GB Android device can also try out the following games like PUBG Mobile Lite.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite for 2 GB RAM Android devices in 2021

These are five of the best games like PUBG Mobile Lite for 2 GB RAM Android devices:

1. Cyber Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting games

Players will enjoy this title that features pixelated graphics and block-like characters. The title has easy controls and an auto-shooting feature that is perfect for beginners.

The game gives players the option to choose a character endowed with a unique ability. Players can buy skins and change the look of their character at any time.

Download it here.

2. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

ScarFall is quickly becoming one of the best battle-royale games in mobile gaming. The title has over one million downloads and a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store.

Players can use various vehicles to travel from one place to another. ScarFall: The Royale Combat also has a good collection of guns that players can use to defend themselves.

Download it here.

3. Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

This title is one of the best shooting games that are compatible with low-end Android devices. Even if it is not a battle-royale game, it has survival-type elements like PUBG Mobile Lite.

Players have to perform the role of a team leader responsible for combating terrorists. The game can be downloaded for free and has a rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it here.

4. Battlefield Royale – The One

Image via TOMSAK - MOBILE GAMING (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this title is a battle royale game where a player's main goal is to be the last person standing. A total of 60 players can be a part of one battle-royale match.

There are over 50 characters. Players will enjoy the single-weapon mode where they skirmish amongst themselves using one weapon.

Download it here.

5. Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Image via Pryszard Android iOS Gameplays (YouTube)

This battle-royale game involves a lot of shooting and survival. Battle Royale: FPS Shooter has easy controls and simple gameplay. It is best suited for beginners.

Players can access over 30 different weapons to fight enemies. They can also use different skins to improve the look of their characters.

Download it here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

