PUBG Mobile Lite new 0.20.1 version update (2021): APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite is the streamlined version of the prominent battle royale title, PUBG Mobile. The game was created to cater to users with low-end devices, and it enjoys a massive player base worldwide.

The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite introduce new features with regular updates. The latest 0.20.1 update hit the servers a few days back, and players with the older 0.20.0 version can directly download it in-game.

This article provides a detailed step guide to download the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

PUBG Mobile Lite new 0.20.1 version update (2021) APK download

As mentioned earlier, users who have the 0.20.0 update can download the latest version by opening the game. However, those who do not have the older version can download it first and then update to 0.20.1 in-game.

They can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: First, players have to visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite here.

Step 2: They have to tap the 'Download APK' option, and the download for the 0.20.0 version will begin.

Step 3: Users have to enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' option if it hasn't been done previously. It can be enabled via Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 4: They have to locate the APK file and install it.

Gamers can enjoy PUBG Mobile Lite after the 98 MB in-game update completes.

(Note: The APK file size is 575 MB, and the size of the in-game update is 98 MB. Therefore, users must make sure that they have sufficient storage space available on their devices)

