PUBG Mobile Lite vs COD Mobile: Which game's system requirements are better for 2 GB RAM phones?

PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile are popular titles in the mobile gaming community and are best known for their immersive battle royal combat experience.

COD Mobile is a resource-intensive game, while PUBG Mobile Lite has been developed primarily for low-end devices. This article compares the two games to find out which one has better hardware support for 2 GB RAM devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite or COD Mobile for 2 GB RAM phones?

COD Mobile

Minimum system requirements:

Here are the minimum requirements of COD Mobile as stated on the official website:

"Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above."

PUBG Mobile Lite

Download Size - 600 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Gameplay

PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile have identical battle royal elements with the same theme as the last man standing. While the former has 60 players spawning on the island, the latter has 100 players landing on the map.

PUBG Mobile Lite matches last for a maximum of 20 minutes, featuring intense and short games, whereas COD Mobile matches last an average length of 30 minutes.

Graphics

Both games have outstanding graphic optimization, and they support a 60 FPS frame rate on and above mid-range devices.

COD Mobile offers amazing graphics with its vivid color scheme and rich in-game map detailing. PUBG Mobile Lite features distinctive color coordination and high contrast frames as well. It also provides decent results in device optimization of the graphics.

Which one is better?

PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile are decent mid-range performers. However, the former is best for low-end smartphones and is the most suitable option for 2GB RAM phones than the latter.

PUBG Mobile Lite will be a better choice than COD Mobile for a smoother and lag-free experience on 2GB RAM phones. It is not as resource-intensive and needs far less optimization of the device.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's individual opinion, and it is an individual's preference to choose one game over another based on their in-game graphics quality.