PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 end date revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite is a slight modification of PUBG Mobile, which has been designed for low-end smartphones.

PUBG Mobile Lite does seem to have a Winner Pass equivalent to the Royal Pass in PUBG Mobile. Players can further win various rewards by raising their Winner Pass XP when completing weekly missions and challenges. They can achieve a maximum level of 30 WP in the game.

This Winner Pass refreshes every month along with a new season. This article shares the end date of Season 22 of PUBG Mobile Lite.

The end date of PUBG Mobile Lite's Season 22 Winner Pass

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 started at the beginning of this month and is currently underway but will end on March 30th, 2021.

Once Season 22 is over, the Winner Pass segment of PUBG Mobile Lite will not be available, and players will not be eligible to earn any prizes during this period.

The PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 Winner Pass is assumed to be released on April 1st, 2021. As always, players will most likely get to buy an Elite Pass Upgrade for 280 BC and an Elite Upgrade Plus for 800 BC.

Free WP rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite's Season 22 Winner Pass

Here are some of the free rewards that were featured in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22:

WP Rank 1: 500 BP

WP Rank 2: 50 Silver

WP Rank 3: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 5: Swashbuckler Boots

WP Rank 7: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 15: Swashbuckler Bottom

How to upgrade Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite?

Users can follow these steps to upgrade the Winner Pass to PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Players can open the game and click the "WP" icon on the screen's right side.

Step 2: Tap the "Upgrade Pass" option and select the desired variant.

Step 3: A dialog box will pop-up asking players to confirm the purchase. Click "Ok."

