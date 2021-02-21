PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22: Launch date, leaked free rewards, WP price, and more

The battle royale genre has succeeded immensely on the smartphone platform thanks to leading games such as Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile, and PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite creators usually add several exclusive in-game accessories, such as skins, costumes, vehicle skins, and much more.

The Winner Pass is one of PUBG Mobile Lite's most attractive items and provides a wide range of rewards. This article explores the beginning of the forthcoming Winners Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite, its release time, and leaked prizes.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 start date, time, leaked WP rewards, WP price, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite's developers launch a new Winner Pass at the beginning of every month. On February 28th, the ongoing WP Season 21 will end. The WP segment would then be locked, and users will not be rewarded any more prizes.

The upcoming PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass will start on March 1st, approximately 7:30 AM (IST). There will be two paid variants of the pass - Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus. Their price will also remain the same, and players can purchase them for 280 BC and 800 BC, respectively.

Leaked WP rewards for Season 22

Here are some rewards that might feature in the next PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass:

Skulls Off-Roader (Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)

Enigmatic Killer Set (Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)

Extreme Racing Motorcycle (Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)

Penguin Vacation Set (Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)

Rhythm Rider Set (Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)

How to upgrade Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite

Players can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: They can open PUBG Mobile Lite and click on the 'WP' icon.

Step 2: The Winner Pass tab will then open up, and players need to tap the 'Upgrade' button.

Step 3: They can select the desired variant and tap the purchase option below it.

