PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version update: APK download link for global Android users

PUBG Mobile Lite boasts a massive fan base across the world and was specifically developed to cater to the needs of users with low-end devices. The game provides players with an exhilarating battle royale experience and can run smoothly even on devices with 1 GB of RAM.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite's latest global version using the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite latest global version using APK file from the website

If players have the older version, i.e., 0.20.0, installed, they can directly download the update in-game. Others can consider downloading it first. They can follow these steps to download and install the latest PUBG Mobile Lite version on their Android devices.

Step 1: They have to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 APK from the official website.

Note: The size of the APK file is 575 MB; meanwhile, the size of the in-game update may vary slightly according to the user. They must ensure that they have enough storage space available on their device before downloading the file.

Step 2: Next, users have to enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option if this hasn’t been done already. They have to locate and install the game.

Step 3: Once the installation is complete, they can run the game. A dialog box appears, prompting the users to update the game.

Step 4: They can press the update button, and after the update is complete, they can enjoy playing the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

In case users face an error stating ‘There was an error parsing the package,’ they can consider re-downloading the files and following the steps mentioned earlier.

