PUBG Mobile Lite was released following the success of PUBG Mobile around the world. The objective behind releasing a Lite version of the game was to bring the actual game experience to budget devices and low-end smartphones. Although PUBG Mobile Lite was an instant hit, several other games offer similar experiences in a small package.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 400 MB in 2021

Pixel’s Unknown Battle Ground

Image Credits: APKPure.com

Pixel’s Unknown Battle Ground is very similar to PUBG Mobile. The game features pixelated graphics and cartoon-like visuals. Like PUBG Mobile, this title is entirely based on the concept of battle royale.

After landing on preferred maps, players look for resources like weapons, health, and utility items. Players fight each other or in teams to survive till the end.

AXE.IO - Brutal Survival Battleground

Image Credits: APKPure

AXE.IO is a battle royale game with tiny cartoon characters. It has low specification requirements like PUBG Mobile Lite but offers a fun experience. The game has a unique concept to it, where each player goes around the small battle arena with a team of knights.

Players fight each other with the help of mini axes, which they can throw at enemy units. The aim is to survive till the end, like most other battle royale games.

ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via Pinterest

This game is arguably one of the best alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite on this list. ScarFall is a good game because it offers decent graphics and engaging gameplay with some default Battle Royale settings. ScarFall is easier than PUBG, as it gives three respawns in a single match. The players can use helicopters and trains to travel fast around the map.

Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image via apkpure

The Free survival: fire battlegrounds looks and feels similar to PUBG Mobile Lite. It has good graphics with a realistic-looking environment offering an immersive experience to the players. The game features a range of weapons with realistic visuals and sound.

Free survival also features an offline Battle Royale mode that players can enjoy without an internet connection.

Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Image via apkpure

Featuring cartoon-like graphics and vibrant visuals, Battle Royale: FPS Shooter is a decent alternative to PUBG Mobile Lite. Although the game lacks realistic-looking graphics, it checks all the boxes for a true battle royale game. It offers about 30 different weapons and has easier controls than most battle royale games.

