PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 release date and time revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite, the toned-down variant of PUBG Mobile, is popular among users with low-end devices. The title is successful in offering a great gameplay experience to the players.

Since PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down variant of PUBG Mobile, They're nearly identical. The former hosts a Winner Pass, a tier-based reward system that parallels the original variant's Royale Pass.

This article explores the release date, time, and some of the leaked rewards of the Winner Pass Season 22 of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Also Read: Is PUBG Mobile Lite the best alternative to Free Fire in February 2021?

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 release date and time

The creators of PUBG Mobile Lite launch a new Winner Pass (WP) at the beginning of each month. WP Season 21 is concluding today, i.e., on February 28th. The WP section is closed, and no further rewards will be awarded to users.

The upcoming PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass will launch at approximately 7:30 a.m. (IST) on March 1st. There will be two paid Pass variants-Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus. Their price will remain the same. Players can buy them at the cost of 280 BC and 800 BC, respectively.

Winner Pass Season 22 leaked rewards

Advertisement

Here are some rewards that might feature in the next PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass:

Skulls Off-Roader (Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)

Enigmatic Killer Set (Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)

Extreme Racing Motorcycle (Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)

Penguin Vacation Set (Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)

Advertisement

Rhythm Rider Set (Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)

How to upgrade Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite

Players can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile Lite and click on the 'WP' icon present on the default loading menu.

Step 2: The Winner Pass tab will then be displayed. Tap on the 'Upgrade' button.

Step 3: Select the variant of their choice and tap the purchase option below it to buy.

Read: PUBG ban: When were PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite banned in India for the first time?