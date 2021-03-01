PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass: Release time, price, rewards, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite is a streamlined version of PUBG Mobile. The title offers an immersive battle royale experience to players with low-end devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite has a tier-based reward system called the Winner Pass. The Winner Pass is usually released at the beginning of each month and lasts for one month.

This article talks about the release time, price, and rewards of the new Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Release time and price of Winner Pass Season 22 in PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite's new Winner Pass Season 22 is already here, and players can finally access the WP section.

The Winner Pass was released today, i.e., March 1st at 7:30 AM (IST) and came with a bunch of exciting rewards.

The price of the two paid variants - Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus - remains the same i.e., 280 BC and 800 BC respectively.

Also Read: Is PUBG Mobile Lite the best alternative to Free Fire in February 2021?

Advertisement

Rewards of PUBG Mobile Lite's Winner Pass Season 22

Here are some of the rewards of PUBG Mobile Lite's Winner Pass Season 22:

Shoulder Dance emote (Image via Game for all/ YouTube)

Swashbuckler Top (Image via Game for all/ YouTube)

The Pummeler Mask (Image via Game for all/ YouTube)

Advertisement

Cobra's Sting - Pan (Image via Game for all/ YouTube)

Players can check out the video below to learn more about the WP rewards.

How to upgrade Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite

Players can follow the steps given below to upgrade the Winner Pass

Step 1: Players must first open PUBG Mobile Lite and click on the 'WP' icon present on the default loading menu.

Step 2: The Winner Pass tab will be displayed. They can then tap on the 'Upgrade' button.

Step 3: Players can select the variant of their choice and tap the purchase option below it to buy.

Read: PUBG ban: When were PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite banned in India for the first time?