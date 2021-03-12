PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 start date revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite is a streamlined version of PUBG Mobile that was designed for low-end smartphones.

Season 22 of PUBG Mobile Lite is underway, but players are already excited about next season's Winner Pass.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 Winner Pass

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 started at the beginning of this month and will end on March 30th, 2021.

Once Season 22 is over, the Winner Pass section of PUBG Mobile Lite will be locked, and players will not be able to collect any rewards until the next season.

The PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 Winner Pass is set to be released on April 1st, 2021. As always, players can purchase an Elite Pass Upgrade for 280 BC and an Elite Upgrade Plus for 800 BC.

Free WP rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite's Season 22 Winner Pass

Here are some of the free rewards that players can earn in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22:

WP Rank 1: 500 BP

WP Rank 2: 50 Silver

WP Rank 3: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 5: Swashbuckler Boots

WP Rank 7: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 15: Swashbuckler Bottom

How can players upgrade the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite?

Players can follow these steps to upgrade the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Players should first open PUBG Mobile Lite and click on the "WP" icon located on the right-hand side of the screen.

Step 2: They should then click on the "Upgrade Pass" option and select the desired variant.

Step 3: A pop-up will appear asking the player to confirm the purchase. They can click on the "Ok" button.

