PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 start date revealed

The start date for PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 has been revealed (Image via Imageshack)
The start date for PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 has been revealed (Image via Imageshack)
Soumyajit Dutta
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 29 min ago
News
PUBG Mobile Lite is a streamlined version of PUBG Mobile that was designed for low-end smartphones.

Season 22 of PUBG Mobile Lite is underway, but players are already excited about next season's Winner Pass.

Read: PUBG ban: When were PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite banned in India for the first time?

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 Winner Pass

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 started at the beginning of this month and will end on March 30th, 2021.

Once Season 22 is over, the Winner Pass section of PUBG Mobile Lite will be locked, and players will not be able to collect any rewards until the next season.

The PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 Winner Pass is set to be released on April 1st, 2021. As always, players can purchase an Elite Pass Upgrade for 280 BC and an Elite Upgrade Plus for 800 BC.

Free WP rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite's Season 22 Winner Pass

Here are some of the free rewards that players can earn in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22:

WP Rank 1: 500 BP
WP Rank 2: 50 Silver
WP Rank 3: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
WP Rank 5: Swashbuckler Boots
WP Rank 7: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
WP Rank 15: Swashbuckler Bottom
How can players upgrade the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite?

Players can follow these steps to upgrade the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Players should first open PUBG Mobile Lite and click on the "WP" icon located on the right-hand side of the screen.

Step 2: They should then click on the "Upgrade Pass" option and select the desired variant.

Step 3: A pop-up will appear asking the player to confirm the purchase. They can click on the "Ok" button.

Also read: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 500 MB in 2021

Published 12 Mar 2021, 09:03 IST
comments icon
PUBG PUBG Mobile Updates Mobile Lite
