PUBG Mobile Lite Season 25 release date and time revealed

The Winner Pass Season 25 of PUBG Mobile Lite is going to commence soon (Image via Sportskeeda)
Soumyajit Dutta
ANALYST
Modified 51 min ago
News

PUBG Mobile Lite is a scaled-down variant of PUBG Mobile, specially designed for low-end device users. However, the gameplay style and mechanism are not so different.

Like the Royale Pass of PUBG Mobile, its lighter variant also has a Winner Pass that offers rewards in tiers. When players progress through the tiers, they receive rewards.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24 ends today, and the next Winner pass Season 25 will start soon. This article shares the start date and time of the new Winner Pass Season 25 of PUBG Mobile Lite.

The release date and time of PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 25 revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 24 began this month and ended today, May 30th.

Players cannot access the WP section until the next season begins. The WP rewards section is locked. As new seasons always begin at the start of the month, PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 25 will begin on June 1, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. (IST).

The Elite Pass Upgrade for 280 BC or the Elite Upgrade Plus for 800 BC will be available as always. As soon as the new season begins, players can purchase the upgrades.

All free rewards of PUBG Mobile Lite Winner pass Season 24

500 BP
50 Silver
2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
Ghost Guardian Sombrero
2x BP Card: 1-Hour
65 Silver
Mission Card (Season 24)
Ghost Guardian Mask
2x EXP Card
Scarlet Beast Parachute
120 Silver
Upgrading the Winner Pass

Users can purchase the Elite Upgrade for 280 BC, and Elite Upgrade Plus for 800 BC
Users can follow the steps given below to upgrade the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Open the Winner Pass section in the game.

Step 2: Tap on the ‘Upgrade Pass’ option and select the desired option.

Press
Press 'OK' to confirm

Step 3: A new dialog box will appear to confirm the purchase. Tap on the 'Ok' button, and the Winner Pass will be upgraded.

Published 51 min ago
PUBG Mobile Lite
