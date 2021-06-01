PUBG Mobile Lite Season 25 Winner Pass: All free WP rewards revealed

Like PUBG Mobile's Royale Pass, the stripped-down variant, PUBG Mobile Lite also has a tier-based reward system known as the Winner Pass.

Players need to advance through each tier to collect rewards from the WP section. they can do so by completing various mission sets.

The new Winner Pass for PUBG Mobile Lite Season 25 arrived today, and this Winner Pass includes a lot of free as well as Elite upgrade rewards.

This article looks at all the free WP rewards present in PUBG Mobile Lite's newest Winner Pass Season 25.

Here are all the free rewards from Winner pass Season 25 of PUBG Mobile Lite:

PUBG Mobile Lite WP Rank 1: 500 BP

PUBG Mobile Lite WP Rank 2: 50 Silver

PUBG Mobile Lite WP Rank 3: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

PUBG Mobile Lite WP Rank 5: Romantic Catgirl Headgear

PUBG Mobile Lite WP rank 10: Mission Card (Season 25)

PUBG Mobile Lite WP Rank 15: Neko Sakura parachute

PUBG Mobile Lite WP Rank 17: 120 Silver

End Date of Winner Pass Season 25

According to the description in the WP section, the Winner Pass Season 25 will expire on June 30th, 2021.

How to upgrade the Winner Pass?

Players can buy two paid variants of the Winner Pass. The Elite Upgrade will cost players 280 BC while the Elite Upgrade Plus will cost 800 BC.

Note: Once purchased, Elite passes cannot be refunded or changed.

Players can upgrade to the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite by following the steps below:

Step 1: They must first visit the Winner Pass section present at the top right-hand corner of the screen.

Step 2: Next, they must pick their preferred option by tapping on the 'Upgrade Pass' option.

Press 'OK' to confirm

Step 3: A dialogue window will pop up, requesting confirmation of their purchase. Then they must press the 'Ok' button, and the BC will be subtracted.