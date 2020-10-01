PUBG Mobile is a battle royale game made for Android and iOS. The game's graphics and armoury have made it one of the most realistic battle royale experiences out there.

In this article, we discuss which the better assault rifle is, between the M416 and the AUG A3 in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Which is the better assault rifle between M416 and AUG A3?

#1 Power

PUBG Mobile: M416 VS AUG A3; Which assault rifle is better (Image credits: Wallpapercave.com)

In this segment, we have compared both the M416 and AUG A3 assault rifles based on their power or damage per hit. As both of these assault rifles use the same ammunition and are automatic weapons, they tend to have a similar amount of damage per hit.

#2 Firing Speed

The firing speed of a weapon is the time taken by it to fire all its bullets in a single go. In this scenario, the AUG A3 beats the M416. The firing speed of the M416 is 2.76 seconds, while the AUG A3 takes just 2.25 seconds to empty one round. Those milliseconds can be the difference between you winning or losing in a close encounter battle.

#3 Recoil:

PUBG Mobile: M416 VS AUG A3; Which assault rifle is better (Image credits: Pinterest)

The third point in differentiating the M416 and AUG A3 assault rifles is their recoil. In this case, both of these guns are on the same ground. The initial recoil is not that hard to control on either of these assault rifles. But once fully equipped, the AUG A3 has slightly less recoil than the M416, and is much more stable in mid to long-range sprays.

#4 Capacity:

Both the M416 and AUG A3 assault rifles have the same ammunition capacity in PUBG Mobile. Players can equip an extended magazine to increase its capacity from 30 bullets to 40 bullets.

#5 Availablity and Mode of Fire:

PUBG Mobile: M416 VS AUG A3; Which assault rifle is better (Image credits: Gurugamer.com)

The M416 assault rifle is available across all the maps, and offers a decent spawn rate as well. To equip the AUG A3 though, players will need to loot an airdrop. Both of these weapons have single and automatic modes of fire.

Overall Verdict:

Although this could largely come down to opinion, it could be argued that the M416's higher availability and lower reload time make it a more viable option in the game. The AUG A3 can be a force to be reckoned with in the right hands, but getting your hands on it in the first place, will never be a cakewalk.

