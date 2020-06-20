PUBG Mobile EWar Mahayudh Season 1: Phase 1, Day 2 results and overall standings

After Day 1 of Season 1 of the PUBG Mobile EWar Mahayudh, Revenge Esports topped the table with 103 points.

Fnatic and Hydra Official followed them with 102 and 99 points, respectively.

PUBG Mobile EWar Mahayudh overall top 11 after Day 2

Phase 1 of the PUBG Mobile EWar Mahayudh Season 1 kick started on 18th June, and the second day of this phase is over. 21 invited professional teams are competing against each other in Phase 1. The top 10 will qualify for the third stage, with the competition being played over four days, and four matches taking place on each day.

A total of four matches were played on Day 2 in the PUBG Mobile EWar Mahayudh Season 1. At the end of the day, Revenge Esports topped the leaderboard with 103 points and a whopping 44 kills. They were followed by Fnatic and Hydra Official, who racked up 102 and 99 points, respectively.

PUBG Mobile EWar Mahayudh Season 1: Phase 1 Day 2 overall standings

PUBG Mobile EWar Mahayudh overall 11-22 positions after Day 2

Here is the PUBG Mobile EWar Mahayudh Season 1 points table after Day 2:

#1 Revenge Esports - 103 points

#2 Fnatic - 102 points

#3 Hydra Official - 99 points

#4 INS - 78 points

#5 VSG Crawlers - 78 points

#6 SynerGE - 73 points

#7 Megastars - 71 points

#8 8 Bit - 69 points

#9 Orange Rock - 65 points

#10 Celtz - 64 points

#11 GodLike - 63 points

#12 Reckoning Esports - 62 points

#13 Tenet - 48 points

#14 4King - 48 points

#15 Insane - 47 points

#16 Team IND - 43 points

#17 RIP Official - 42 points

#18 TSM Entity - 20 points

#19 Power House - 16 points

#20 7 Seas - 14 points

#21 Marcos Gaming - 9 points

#22 Soul - 0 Points

PUBG Mobile EWar Mahayudh Season 1 is offering a massive prize pool of INR ₹2.5 lakh, and features invited pro and underdog teams. Top Indian teams like TSM-Entity, SouL, Orange Rock and Fnatic are participating in the event.

The PUBG Mobile EWar Mahayudh Season 1 is scheduled to go on till 19th July. In the final phase, both the underdog and professional teams will battle against each other. PUBG Mobile fans can live action of the event on the official YouTube channel of EWar Games.