PUBG Mobile streamers Maxtern and Novaking join Galaxy Racer Esports

A few days back, Galaxy Racer Esports, an international Esports Organisation, announced their Free Fire roster. They have now signed Popular PUBG Mobile Content creators Sagar "Maxtern" Thakur and Rahul "Novaking" Dhankar.

The announcement came through a seven-minute sketch video uploaded on their Youtube Channel.

Maxtern is a popular PUBG Mobile creator with more than 10.8 lakh subscribers on his Youtube channel and over 469k followers on Instagram. He had been a part of Team Soul, SynerGE, Global Esports before joining Galaxy Racer Esports.

Novaking is also a PUBG Mobile creator and has around 4.7 lakh subscribers. He also played the game professionally and is currently on a break. He had represented Element Esports, ETG Brawlers and Powerhouse, and been a finalist at the PMCO Fall 2019, PMAS India 2019, and PMPL SA 2020.

About Galaxy Racer Esports:

Galaxy Racer Esports is a Dubai based Esports organization and also one of the fastest-growing outfits. They have a total of 10 rosters boasting professionals from 22 countries.

They have a presence in different gaming titles such as CS: GO, League of Legends, Dota 2, PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rocket League, and Fortnite.

Galaxy Racer Esports is also the youngest organization to get featured on CNN. The organization is well-known for organizing Dubai's Girl Gamers Festival, which currently has over 45 Esports athletes.

They stepped into India by acquiring PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia finals winner, Team Celtz. In September 2020, they merged their PUBG Mobile team with another successful team named SynerGE.

Mobile gaming is growing exponentially in the past few years thanks to affordable 4G data and powerful smartphones.

India is the second-largest smartphone market in the world with more than 400 million smartphone users, owing to which mobile gaming has shown sudden growth in the country