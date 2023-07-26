PUBG Mobile, MLBB, Free Fire, and HOK among nine games nominated for Esports Mobile Game of the Year 2023 at Esports Awards 2023

The Esports Awards has unveiled the nominees for the 2023 Esports Mobile Game of the Year. In total, nine popular games, including PUBG Mobile and MLBB, have been nominated in this category. This year, there are a total of 31 categories, out of which the nominees for the 15 categories were unveiled on July 26.

Many of these nominated games were also named in the same category last year. However, the ninth edition saw the entry of Honor of Kings and Clash Royale in this category. The award ceremony is planned to be held in Las Vegas on November 30.

Esports Mobile Game of the Year 2023 nominees

PUBG Mobile Mobile Legends Bang Bang Free Fire Pokemon UNITE Arena of Valor Call of Duty Mobile Brawl Stars Honor of Kings Clash Royale

Tencent’s PUBG Mobile has been nominated in the Esports Mobile Game category every year since 2020. This also means the popular game has been named for the fourth time in this list. In 2022, the battle royale game won this award for the first time. Gaining a massive fan base soon after its release in March 2018, Tencent conducts several grand esports tournaments of the title every year around the world.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang, aka MLBB, is one of the most beloved MOBA games in the world, with millions of users playing the game every day. Earlier this year, Moonton hosted the M4 World Championship, which ECHO Esports conquered. The MOBA title will be a strong contender for the award this year.

Free Fire has also been nominated for the fourth time in the same category. The battle royale title, by Garena, was a consecutive winner in 2020 and 2021. It ranked third in 2022, despite a massive drop in its player base last year.

Esports Awards @esportsawards



@FreeFireBR



CONGRATULATIONS!! pic.twitter.com/D1P3uMf6mQ And the winner of the Esports Mobile Game of the Year award presented by @Verizon is...@FreeFireBRCONGRATULATIONS!!

Pokemon UNITE and Arena of Valor are also on the list for the 2023 Esports Mobile Game of the Year award. These two games also host multiple tournaments every year. Additionally, Call of Duty Mobile was nominated in the previous edition.

Tencent's Honor of Kings and Supercell's Clash Royale have been named this year. That said, Clash Royale was also nominated in 2020 and 2021 for the same award. Last year, Honor of Kings, the highest-earning Mobile game ever, conducted the International Championship with a grand prize pool of $10 million. It is the most successful mobile title in China in terms of player base and revenue.